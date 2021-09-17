Tata Motors introduces Safari Gold edition at Rs. 21.89 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 07:01 pm

Tata Motors has launched a new Safari Gold edition in India in order to boost sales during the festive season of Diwali. It costs Rs. 21.89 lakh and offers a host of cosmetic as well as feature upgrades. The special edition SUV gets Charcoal Black alloy wheels, gold highlights, and new features for added convenience inside the cabin. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It is offered in two color choices

The Tata Safari Gold has a premium look with a gold accented grille, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, sleek headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels. The vehicle is available in White Gold and Black Gold options with gold adornment on various parts.

Information

There is a 170hp engine on offer

The Tata Safari Gold draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel motor that is tuned to deliver 170hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The four-wheeler flaunts Oyster White leather seats

The Tata Safari Gold offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with ventilated seats on the first and second rows, a wireless charger, an air purifier, a marble finish on the dashboard, and Oyster White leather upholstery. There is an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over Wi-Fi. For safety, there are six airbags, traction control, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Tata Safari Gold: Pricing

The Tata Safari Gold has been priced at Rs. 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be showcased in Dubai during the second phase of Vivo IPL 2021.