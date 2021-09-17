Rs. 1,100 crore worth Ola e-scooters sold in two days

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 04:29 pm

Ola Electric bags Rs. 1,100 crore revenue with S1 e-scooters in two days

Ola's electric scooter is off to a flying start in India. The company has registered over Rs. 1,100 crore of revenue in combined sales of the S1 and S1 Pro models in just two days. The purchase window is now closed and will re-open on November 1. The bookings for the e-scooter remain open via the company's website at just Rs. 499.

Design

It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and features an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat with a storage compartment underneath, a pillion grab rail, and a smiley-shaped headlight. It sports a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth, 4G, and Wi-Fi support, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 125kg and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information

The scooter offers a top-speed of 90km/h

The Ola S1 gets a 3.9kWh battery pack and an 8.5kW electric motor that makes 58Nm of torque. The standard S1 delivers a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of 121km, while the Pro variant has a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of 181km.

Safety

A mono-shock unit is offered for rear suspension

As for the safety equipment, the Ola S1 comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the electric two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 99,999 while the S1 Pro has been priced at Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle are underway and deliveries will begin next month.