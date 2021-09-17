2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP to debut in India soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 12:59 pm

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP's India debut tipped for November

Italian auto giant Ducati will launch the SP variant of its 2021 Panigale V4 sports bike in India around November this year, as per Autocar. The report also suggests that it will be sold here in a limited quantity. The top-tier Panigale V4 SP will join the vanilla V4 and V4 S models that were announced in the country in June this year.

Design

It has a dry weight of 173kg

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP sits on an aluminium-alloy frame and features a fully-faired body, an under-belly exhaust, a rider-only saddle, and a transparent raised windscreen. It gets the special Ducati Winter Test livery with a brushed aluminium finish on the fuel tank. The bike weighs 173kg and packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument display as well as an all-LED lighting setup.

Information

A 214hp engine fuels the motorcycle

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP draws power from a 1,103cc V4 engine that generates 214hp of power and 124Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and wheelie control for improved handling. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by Ohlins fully-adjustable forks on the front side and a TTX36 unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP: Pricing and availability

The India pricing details of 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP will be announced at the time of its launch here, which will happen in the coming months. It is expected to cost around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in limited numbers.