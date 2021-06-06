2022 Kawasaki Z900RS available in a new shade in US

New color option for 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS

In the US, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its 2022 Z900RS retro-themed motorbike in a new Candy Tone Blue shade inspired by the 1975 Z1. The paintwork blends a base blue color with golden accents. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a semi-digital instrument console and electronic riding aids. It is powered by a 948cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a rounded headlamp and mirrors

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS sits on a tubular frame and has a retro-inspired look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, high-set handlebars, and a lengthy upswept exhaust. The bike packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a 17.03-liter fuel tank.

Information

It is powered by a 109hp, 948cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS draws power from a 948cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 109.4hp and a peak torque of 98Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

It has inverted telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with switchable ABS and three-mode traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link swingarm on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS carries a price tag of $11,499 (around Rs. 8.4 lakh). The previous generation of the bike was available in India but was discontinued due to poor sales.