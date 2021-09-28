Bookings for the Jaguar I-PACE Black now open in India

Jaguar has started accepting bookings for the Black variant of its I-PACE SUV in India. To recall, it debuted in the global markets this April. As for the highlights, the trim sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, and is available with a bevy of features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 470km per charge. Here's more.

The car has gloss black elements and LED headlights

The Jaguar I-PACE Black flaunts a gloss black finish on the grille, side-view mirror caps, side window frame, and rear badges. It also gets 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The car has a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillights. As for the dimensions, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,990mm and a ground clearance of 174mm.

It runs on a 394hp electric powertrain

Jaguar I-PACE Black packs two electric motors and a 90kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 394hp/696Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and delivers a range of 470km on a single charge.

The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof and digital driver's display

The Jaguar I-PACE Black has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a gloss black trim, Ebony leather upholstery, Ebony headliner, a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control, an air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof with privacy glass. It houses a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags, parking cameras, and the brand's ClearSight digital mirror ensure the passengers' safety.

Jaguar I-PACE Black: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Jaguar I-PACE Black in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model which starts at Rs. 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).