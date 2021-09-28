MG Astor SUV to be available in eight trim levels

Eight variants for MG Astor in India

MG Motor is likely to launch its Astor SUV in India in the first week of October. It will be available in eight variants: Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red. As for the highlights, it gets segment-first Autonomous Level 2 technology and an AI-based personal assistant. It is offered with two engine choices. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a hexagonal grille and 17-inch wheels

MG Astor has a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts and a 3D effect, mid-range radars, and a multi-purpose camera. For lighting, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and LED taillights are available. The four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a height of 1,650mm and a length of 4,323mm.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines

MG Astor runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 108.4hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

MG Astor has leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, an engine start-stop button, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, traction control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), ABS, a 360-degree-view camera, and an electronic stability program are available.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

MG Motor will announce details related to the pricing and availability of the Astor SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).