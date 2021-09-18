Yamaha YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition makes global debut

Yamaha reveals YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition bike

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled its YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition motorbike for the international markets. It pays tribute to the company's victory at the Belgian GP in 1964. The limited-edition two-wheeler flaunts a special livery and looks similar to the YZF R15 V3 sold in India. It is fueled by a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has 17-inch wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The Yamaha YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. It flaunts a white shade with a yellow patch and red stripes. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on 17-inch bronze-colored alloy wheels and has an 11.5-liter fuel tank.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 125cc engine

The Yamaha YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.5hp and 11.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

Pricing and availability details of the Yamaha YZF-R125 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition are yet to be disclosed. It is unlikely to debut in India. Provided it does, the two-wheeler will take on the KTM RC 125.