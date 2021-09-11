2021 KTM RC 125 bike might be launched this month
Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch its updated RC 125 motorbike in India this month. To recall, it debuted in the international markets in August. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an RC8-inspired look and gets an LED headlight as well as a TFT instrument cluster. It draws power from a 125cc liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.
The bike has Bluetooth connectivity and a windshield
KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, split-style seats, a raised transparent windshield, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It houses an all-LED setup for lighting and a TFT instrument console with KTM's "MY RIDE" system and Bluetooth connectivity. It rides on lightweight alloy wheels and has a 13.7-liter fuel storage capacity.
It runs on a 20hp, 125cc engine
The new KTM RC 125 is fueled by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 20.02hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 12Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
It gets disc brakes on both the wheels
In terms of safety equipment, the new-generation KTM RC 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
KTM RC 125: Pricing and availability
In India, the new-generation KTM RC 125 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will go against rivals such as the Yamaha R15 V3.