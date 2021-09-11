Volkswagen Aero B previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

German automaker Volkswagen is expected to unveil its Aero B electric sedan in 2023. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car with minimal camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a sloping roofline, flush door handles, wrap-around taillights, and designer wheels. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt black front panel and shark-fin antenna

Volkswagen Aero B will have a sculpted hood, a black panel instead of a grille, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a wide lighting strip on the upper portion of the windscreen, wrap-around taillights, and trapezoidal sections that look like tailpipes will grace the rear end.

It will be built on the MEB platform

The Volkswagen Aero B electric sedan will be based on the brand's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. It should be available in a rear-wheel-drive form, a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive version, and even get a performance-oriented GTX variant.

It should get five seats and multiple airbags

The Volkswagen Aero B is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Volkswagen Aero B: Availability

Pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Aero B will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is unclear whether the electric sedan will make its way to India.