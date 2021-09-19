Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition unveiled: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 10:49 pm

Yamaha reveals its YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition motorbike

To celebrate its Grand Prix racing history, Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of its YZF-R1 liter-class motorbike. The new variant flaunts a special livery that combines a Yamaha Heritage White shade with golden-colored wheels and Redline graphics on the fuel tank, fairings, and rear panel. However, the features and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has twin projector-style headlamps and a windshield

The Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, twin projector-style headlamps, two DRLs, a raised windscreen, a split-style stepped-up seat, golden-colored front forks, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on golden-colored alloy wheels shod in Bridgestone RS11 tires.

Information

It is fueled by a 200hp, 998cc engine

The Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 998cc, inline-four cross-plane, liquid-cooled engine that generates 199.7hp of power and 112Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety

It gets several electronic riding aids

The Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ride-by-wire throttle, lean-angle sensitive traction control system, wheelie control, launch control, and slide control system. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has been priced at $18,099 (around Rs. 13.3 lakh). However, no details related to the availability of the flagship supersport motorcycle in India have been announced.