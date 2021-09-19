Ola S1 scooter to be sold again on November 1

Next sale for Ola S1 on November 1

Ola Electric has announced the sales of the S1 scooter in India will recommence on November 1. Customers can reserve the two-wheeler via the brand's website or app. Reservation holders who did not make a purchase in the previous sale ending on September 16 will also be allowed to buy on November 1. Here are more details.

Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already.



Thank you India for the love trust. You are the revolution! https://t.co/oeYPc4fv4M pic.twitter.com/fTTmcFgKfR — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 17, 2021

The scooter has a 7.0-inch instrument console and flat seat

Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and has an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, and a flat-type single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It houses a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. As for the dimensions, it weighs 125kg, has a wheelbase of 1,345mm, and has an under-seat storage capacity of 36 liters.

The two-wheeler hits a top speed of 115km/h

The Ola S1 houses a 3.9kWh battery pack and an 8.5kW electric motor. It delivers a range of 121km and hits a top speed of 90km/h. On the other hand, the Pro variant promises a range of 181km and attains a top speed of 115km/h.

It is equipped with a single front fork

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

Ola S1 will be delivered across 1,000 Indian cities and towns from October. The standard model costs Rs. 99,999 while the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Notably, sales of over Rs. 1,100 crore were registered in just two days earlier.