SKODA KUSHAQ Style AT to get new safety features soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 05:41 pm

Six airbags and TPMS for SKODA KUSHAQ Style AT

SKODA will introduce a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well as six airbags (side and curtain) on the range-topping Style automatic variant of its KUSHAQ SUV in India. These features are currently available on the Style manual versions and should be rolled out in the automatic variants in the coming weeks. The design and mechanicals should remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a butterfly grille and 17-inch wheels

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and narrow LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information

It is available with two engine options

SKODA KUSHAQ runs on a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that makes 115hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder TSI mill that generates 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets six airbags and 10.0-inch infotainment panel

SKODA KUSHAQ has a 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, a multi-collision braking system, rear parking camera, and hill start assist.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ Style AT currently costs between Rs. 15.80 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the Rs. 10.49-17.60 lakh price bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).