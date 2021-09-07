Smart Concept #1 electric crossover showcased at Munich Motor Show

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 12:15 am

Smart has unveiled its Concept #1 electric crossover

Daimler and Geely's joint venture Smart has revealed its Concept #1 car at the Munich Motor Show. It is likely to go on sale in China next year. As for the highlights, the subcompact crossover has an eye-catching design and a minimalist tech-loaded cabin. It draws power from an electric powertrain with support for fast charging. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts LED lights, suicide doors, and transparent roof

The Smart Concept #1 has a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with a gold surround, LED light bars on the front and rear, glossy white paintwork, and a transparent roof. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, suicide doors, and designer 21-inch wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a length of 4,290mm, a height of 1,700mm, and a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Information

The crossover is based on SEA platform

The Smart Concept #1 is based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and draws power from an electric powertrain. However, the power and torque figures, as well as range estimates, are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

It gets four seats and a 3D touchscreen infotainment panel

The Smart Concept #1 has a minimalist 4-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a "floating" center console, golden accents, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.8-inch 3D touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, parking assist, evasive steering assist, emergency lane assistant, and a motorway assistant are available.

Information

Smart Concept #1: Availability

The production version of Smart Concept #1 will be built in China and should go on sale there in 2022. The subcompact electric crossover will also be up for grabs in Europe.