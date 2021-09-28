One lakh units production milestone for the Tata Altroz hatchback

Tata Motors rolls out 1,00,000th unit of Altroz hatchback

In a proud moment for Tata Motors, one lakh units of the Altroz hatchback have been manufactured at the brand's factory in Pune. The landmark has been achieved within 20 months of the car's launch in India. Notably, the Altroz recorded its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March 2021 and is retailing 6,000 units on an average per month in FY22.

Exteriors

The car has projector headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Tata Altroz has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information

It is available with a choice of three engines

The Tata Altroz is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 88.7hp/200Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 84.8hp/113Nm, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 108.5hp/140Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback gets five seats and a 7.0-inch infotainment console

The Altroz has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Tata Altroz: Pricing

In India, the Tata Altroz begins at Rs. 5.84 lakh for the base-end XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 9.59 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).