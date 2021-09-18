2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 06:56 pm

2021 Aprilia SR 160 previewed in spy shots

Italian automaker Aprilia is expected to launch the 2021 version of its SR 160 scooter in India soon. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming two-wheeler has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have reworked body panels, an X-shaped taillight, a digital instrument cluster, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter will have LCD instrument console and single-piece seat

The 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will sit on a tubular chassis and have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and updated graphics as well as paintwork. The scooter will pack an LCD instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. It will ride on 14-inch alloy wheels and should tip the scales at 118kg.

Information

It will be fueled by an 11hp, 160cc engine

The 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 160.03cc, air-cooled, 3-valve engine that generates 10.84hp of power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the new Aprilia SR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS, for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Aprilia SR 160: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).