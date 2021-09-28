India-bound Kawasaki Z650RS, with a 649cc engine, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 12:59 pm

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has revealed its Z650RS middleweight motorcycle for the global markets. It should make its way to India in the coming months. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a retro-inspired look and gets a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is offered in three color options

The Kawasaki Z650RS sits on a steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped 12-liter fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on split-spoke wheels. It is available in three shades: Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Moondust Gray/Ebony, and Candy Emerald Green.

Information

It is fueled by a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 67.3hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Z650RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Kawasaki Z650RS starts at £7,549 (around Rs. 7.63 lakh) and goes up to £7,699 (roughly Rs. 7.79 lakh). The bike will be up for grabs from November.