2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 officially previewed

Prior to its unveiling on October 26, US automaker Chevrolet has revealed the exterior design of its 2023 Corvette Z06 car. The performance-oriented model has an aggressive front splitter, air scoops on the sides, and designer wheels. It will have a tech-loaded cabin and shall be fueled by a 5.5-liter V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has sleek headlights and door-mounted ORVMs

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, tweaked air intakes, a prominent front splitter, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a redesigned bumper, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will be fueled by a 617hp, 5.5-liter engine

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will draw power from a 5.5-liter V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft linked to a Tremec-sourced 8-speed DCT gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of around 617hp.

Interiors

The vehicle might get heated seats and a head-up display

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 should have a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, a wireless charger, a 10-speaker sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a 12.0-inch instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert should ensure safety.

Information

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Pricing and availability

Chevrolet will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Corvette Z06 car at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around $87,000 (roughly Rs. 64.16 lakh).