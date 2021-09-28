2021 Force Gurkha launched in India at Rs. 13.6 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 11:18 am

2021 Force Gurkha SUV goes official in India

Force Motors has launched the 2021 Gurkha SUV in India in a single fully-loaded trim. To recall, it was unveiled here earlier this month and the bookings are underway. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts a new look and an updated cabin with a host of features. It runs on a 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates 91hp of power. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car is available in five color options

Force Gurkha has a rectangular grille with "GURKHA" lettering, a snorkel, a roof rack, circular LED headlamps, black bumpers, and fender-mounted turn indicators. It is flanked by black-colored ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a door-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear. The car is up for grabs in Red, Orange, Green, White, and Gray shades.

Information

It runs on a 91hp, 2.6-liter engine

The Force Gurkha draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 91hp and 250Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets twin airbags and captain seats

Force Gurkha has a practical cabin with four captain seats, power windows, circular AC vents, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by twin airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Force Gurkha carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.59 lakh and its deliveries will start from October 15 onwards. At this price-point, the SUV takes on rivals like the Mahindra Thar.