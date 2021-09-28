Specifications of Genesis GV60 to be revealed on September 29

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis will reveal the technical specifications of the GV60 SUV on September 29. To recall, its design and interiors were showcased last month. The car has a head-turning look and an upscale cabin with a bevy of equipment. It is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and should deliver a range of over 483km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a pentagonal grille and cameras

The Genesis GV60 flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a pentagonal grille, and a quad headlight setup. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, sleek cameras instead of ORVMs, prominent cladding, and eye-catching wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It should be fueled by a 577hp electric powertrain

Genesis GV60 is likely to house two electric motors along with battery pack options ranging from 58-77.4kWh. It will have an all-wheel-drive system. The setup is likely to deliver an output of around 577hp and a range in excess of 483km.

Interiors

The SUV gets a fingerprint reader and digital side mirrors

Genesis GV60 gets a "Crystal Sphere" shift knob, blue leather upholstery, fingerprint reader to start the powertrain, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses digital side mirrors on which images from the exterior cameras are projected. An infotainment console with support for connectivity options is also available. For safety, the car should get multiple airbags, door lock/unlock via facial recognition, and ABS with EBD.

Information

What about its availability?

Genesis will announce details pertaining to the pricing of the GV60 SUV at the time of its unveiling. Depending on the market, the car will be up for grabs by the end of the year or early 2022.