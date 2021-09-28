Toyota discontinues Yaris sedan; to be replaced by Belta model

Toyota has discontinued its Yaris sedan in India. It is likely to be replaced by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Belta model soon. The company has promised that it will continue to cater to Yaris customers via dealerships and shall offer spare parts for at least 10 years. To recall, the four-wheeler has a sporty design and is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine.

The Toyota Yaris has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the sedan is 4,425mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,550mm.

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 106hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The Toyota Yaris has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and vehicle stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

In India, the Toyota Yaris carried a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.16 lakh for the base J Optional model and went up to Rs. 14.6 lakh for the range-topping VX CVT variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).