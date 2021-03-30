-
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure, with a hybrid powertrain, announcedLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 01:49 pm
Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled an Adventure trim of its Yaris Cross SUV that debuted last year. Its pre-bookings will commence in the global markets in the second half of 2021.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has received cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from a hybrid powertrain that puts out 114hp of maximum power.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a black-colored grille
The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure features a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a new diffuser, and swept-back headlights.
It is flanked by silver roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark grey finish.
A bumper protection plate, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights connected by a black stripe are available on the rear end.
Special model
A limited-run Premiere Edition model will also be offered
Toyota is also offering a limited-run Premiere Edition model which comes with several upgrades.
This trim has a dual-tone exterior finish, sportier 18-inch machined alloy wheels, an electric boot lid with a kick sensor, exclusive leather seat upholstery, and a head-up display.
The Premiere Edition is expected to be introduced later this year.
Information
It runs on a 114hp hybrid powertrain
The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure SUV draws power from an AWD hybrid system that pairs a 1.5-liter petrol engine with an electric motor. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 114hp.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with bucket seats
The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure has a spacious cabin with black headlining, piano-black elements, special bucket seats, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and Steering-Assisted Vehicle Stability Control are also available.
Information
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure: Pricing and availability
Pre-bookings of the Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure in the global markets will begin in the second half of 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the standard model which begins at ¥1,798,000 (approximately Rs. 12.50 lakh) in Japan.