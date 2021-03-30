TVS Motor Company has launched its Star City Plus bike in a new dual-tone Pearl Blue-Silver color. The new shade is available with both the disc and drum brake variants. The two-tone finish can be seen on the headlamp cowl, side and rear panels, as well as the fuel tank. However, the two-wheeler's design and specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design The motorcycle comes with a built-in USB phone charger

The TVS Star City Plus has a minimalist commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, a lengthy exhaust, and a USB mobile charger. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an LED headlight, a bulb taillamp, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a 10-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 116kg.

Information It runs on a 8hp, 110cc engine

The TVS Star City Plus draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8.08hp of power at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox.

Safety A synchronized braking system ensures better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Star City Plus is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information TVS Star City Plus: Pricing