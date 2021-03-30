Renault recently launched its sub-compact SUV in India, called the KIGER. It not only faces competition from rivals like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet but also competes with its own sibling, the Renault Triber. Both the cars share a lot of similarities, including a common platform, powertrains, features, and a focus on practicality. But which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors The KIGER has a more aggressive design

The KIGER, being an SUV, is the more aggressively styled of the two with a bigger grille and a spilt headlamp treatment. It is also slightly longer and wider than its cousin while offering more ground clearance as well. In comparison, the Triber has a more practical and pleasing design language against the sportier KIGER.

Interiors Triber is more spacious; KIGER has better quality interiors

Inside, both the cars focus on practicality and space while having a decent amount of features. The KIGER has premium looking interiors along with better quality materials used all throughout the cabin. The Triber, on the other hand, is more spacious because of its longer wheelbase. The three-row seating configuration also gives it an advantage over the KIGER.

Features In terms of features, both the cars are fairly well-equipped

Both the cars have a feature-loaded cabin but the KIGER wins the bout thanks to a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen console, steering-mounted controls, wireless charging, an Arkamys audio system, ambient lighting, and an air filter. The Triber has a more basic 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety equipment, both the cars provide all the basic features as standard, including multiple airbags.

Performance The KIGER has more engine options

The KIGER offers more engine options with two petrol motors (including a turbo-petrol) and one naturally-aspirated unit. You also get three types of gearboxes - AMT, CVT and manual - along with three drive modes. The Triber is available with one petrol engine with an option to choose between an AMT and a manual gearbox.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?