Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 11:19 am

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Star City Plus motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the bike comes with 'Roto Petal Disc brakes' on the front wheel, a USB mobile charger, and Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology which is said to improve fuel consumption by 15%. It runs on a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder engine linked to a 4-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike comes in a new dual-tone color scheme

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus has a basic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, a slightly upswept exhaust, and a USB mobile charger. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It is up for grabs in a new red-black dual-tone color option.

Information It has a top-speed of 90km/h

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which generates 8.08hp at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox and allows the bike to clock a top-speed of 90km/h.

Safety Disc brake on the front wheel ensures safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2021 TVS Star City Plus: Pricing and availability