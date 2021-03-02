-
2021 TVS Star City Plus motorbike launched at Rs. 68,500Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 11:19 am
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Star City Plus motorbike in India.
As for the highlights, the bike comes with 'Roto Petal Disc brakes' on the front wheel, a USB mobile charger, and Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology which is said to improve fuel consumption by 15%.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder engine linked to a 4-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike comes in a new dual-tone color scheme
The 2021 TVS Star City Plus has a basic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, a slightly upswept exhaust, and a USB mobile charger.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
It is up for grabs in a new red-black dual-tone color option.
Information
It has a top-speed of 90km/h
The 2021 TVS Star City Plus draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which generates 8.08hp at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed gearbox and allows the bike to clock a top-speed of 90km/h.
Safety
Disc brake on the front wheel ensures safety
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.
Information
2021 TVS Star City Plus: Pricing and availability
In India, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus disc brake variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 68,465, while the drum brake model with combi-brakes sports a price-figure of Rs. 65,865 (both prices, ex-showroom).