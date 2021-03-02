Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 01:24 am

Volvo has started releasing the first-ever over-the-air (OTA) software update for its XC40 Recharge electric SUV in Europe. The firmware brings bug fixes, new features, and stability improvements to the four-wheeler's propulsion and infotainment systems. The introduction of OTA updates also implies that the car will keep improving over time as more such firmware files are released. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The OTA update comprises a new base software for the vehicle's primary electronic systems, increased charging speed, better driving range, and a fix for safety-related propulsion bug. The Android Automotive operating system which powers the four-wheeler's infotainment console, Bluetooth, 360-degree-view camera, and the car's digital owner's manual, also gets an update. The update is automatic and drivers just have to download and install it.

Exteriors And, what about the specifications of the Volvo XC40 Recharge?

To recall, the Volvo XC40 Recharge sports a sealed front grille, a "Recharge" badging, and a charging port on the rear end. For lighting, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlamps and L-shaped taillights are available. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 211mm and a wheelbase of 2,702mm.

Information It has a range of over 400km

Volvo XC40 Recharge packs two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 408hp/659Nm. The SUV delivers a range of over 400km on a single charge and can be charged from 0-80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.

Interiors It has a tech-loaded 5-seater cabin

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the "Volvo On Call" app and smartphone connectivity. There are multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and a cross-traffic alert system for ensuring the passengers' safety.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability