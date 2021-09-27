Hero Xtreme 160R bike is now Rs. 2,370 more expensive

Price-hike for Hero Xtreme 160R in India

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its Xtreme 160R motorbike in India. After the latest revision in price, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 2,370 and now starts at Rs. 1,11,610. It has a sporty look and runs on a BS6-compliant 163cc, fuel-injected engine. Notably, the Xpulse 200 and 200T motorcycles have also become costlier by Rs. 2,350. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The Hero Xtreme 160R sits on a tubular diamond frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, hazard light switch, and high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 12-liter and tips the scales at 139.5kg.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 163cc engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Xtreme 160R is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Updated pricing

Following the price-hike, the Hero Xtreme 160R costs Rs. 1,11,610 for the front disc model. The double disc variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,14,660 and the 100 Million Edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,16,460 (all prices, ex-showroom).