Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 05:46 pm

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be unveiled on September 29

Jeep will unveil its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV on September 29. To recall, it was supposed to debut at the New York Auto Show which got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 model will have an eye-catching design and a luxurious cabin with loads of technology. It will be offered with V6 and V8 engines along with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt a 7-box grille and wrap-around taillights

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will have a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a 7-box grille with chrome accents, and narrow headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear section of the SUV.

Interiors

The SUV will get two rows of seats

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to have a luxurious 2-row cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, a parking camera, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS and EBD should be offered.

Performance

Multiple engine choices will be available

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee should run on a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 290hp/348Nm and a 5.7-liter V8 mill that generates 357hp/528Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A plug-in-hybrid powertrain that mates a 2.0-liter turbo-engine with two electric motors will also be available. It makes 375hp of power and a peak torque of 673Nm.

Information

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing and availability

Jeep will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV at the time of its unveiling. In India, it should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom).