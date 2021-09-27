Tata Punch micro-SUV tipped to start at Rs. 5 lakh

Sep 27, 2021

The Tata Punch micro-SUV, set to be launched in India on October 4, will reportedly start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 8.29 lakh. It will be offered in four trim levels of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The four-wheeler has a sporty design and a feature-loaded cabin. It should run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has wrap-around taillights and 16-inch wheels

Tata Punch has a "Humanity Line" grille, a split headlight setup with LED DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with thick cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with a Y-shaped lighting pattern and a sculpted tailgate are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 3,840mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Information

It will be powered by an 86hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine

Tata Punch will be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 86hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. An electric version might be launched later.

Interiors

The vehicle gets dual front airbags and flat-bottom steering wheel

Tata Punch has a Harman sound system, a dual-tone black and white dashboard, an engine start-stop button, auto climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. For safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the Tata Punch micro-SUV is tipped to start at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base Pure XE model and go up to Rs. 8.29 lakh for the range-topping Creative XZ (A) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).