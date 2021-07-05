Tata Motors discontinues Sparkle Cocoa shade of the Harrier SUV

Sparkle Cocoa paint option of Tata Harrier SUV discontinued

Tata Motors has discontinued the Sparkle Cocoa color option of the Harrier SUV in India, possibly due to poor demand. It might be replaced by a Royale Blue paint. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a black grille and projector headlamps

The Tata Harrier has a muscular hood, a narrow black grille, projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm. It is offered in five shades including, Camo Green, Atlas Black, and Telesto Grey.

Information

It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Harrier is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 168hp of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

The Tata Harrier has a spacious cabin, featuring a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, and corner stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Tata Harrier: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Tata Harrier starts at Rs. 14.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV takes on rivals like the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, and MG Hector.