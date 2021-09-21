Ahead of launch, interiors of the Tata Punch micro-SUV revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 05:41 pm

Tata Motors reveals interiors of Punch micro-SUV

Tata Motors will launch its Punch micro-SUV in India this festive season. In the latest development, the brand has revealed the interiors of the vehicle. It has a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, blue accents around the AC vents, and power windows at the front. It also flaunts an eye-catching design and is likely to run on a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has 16-inch wheels and a "Humanity Line" grille

Tata Punch sports the company's "Humanity Line" grille, a split headlight setup with LED DRLs, a wide air vent, and two-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, electrically adjustable ORVMs, thick cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper, a sculpted tailgate, and wrap-around LED taillights with a Y-shaped lighting pattern are available on the rear end.

Information

It should run on an 83hp, 1.2-liter engine

Tata Punch is expected to be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit for handling transmission duties. The mill should generate 83hp of maximum power.

Interiors

The vehicle gets engine start-stop button and semi-digital instrument cluster

Tata Punch has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone black and white dashboard, front power windows, automatic climate control, white inserts for the door handles, blue accents around the AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It also houses an Altroz-sourced semi-digital instrument cluster and a 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the Punch micro-SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 5.5 lakh and will take on Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.