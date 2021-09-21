Audi e-tron GT teased ahead of its launch in India

Audi teases its e-tron GT car in India

Prior to its launch in India tomorrow i.e. September 22, German automaker Audi has teased its e-tron GT car. To recall, the four-wheeler is up for grabs in the international markets and is available in two versions: e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a tech-loaded premium cabin. It delivers a range of 488km per charge.

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The car has a bonnet with indentation and 21-inch wheels

The Audi e-tron GT has a large bonnet with an indentation, the company's signature e-tron panel in place of a grille, and Matrix LED headlights. A full-width taillight with an arrowhead-shaped lighting signature and a raked windscreen grace the rear end. The four-wheeler is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch wheels (21-inch alloys with aero blades are also offered).

Interiors

It gets a Virtual Cockpit and Pre-Sense safety system

The Audi e-tron GT has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a Pre-Sense safety system, an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), and a flat-bottom hexagonal steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The latter offers support for Audi Connect services, natural voice commands, an e-tron route planner, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 250km/h

Audi e-tron GT packs two electric motors, an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery with support for fast charging, and an all-wheel-drive system. The GT quattro generates 469hp/630Nm while the RS e-tron GT makes 590hp/830Nm. The former attains a top-speed of 245km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the RS accelerates in 3.3 seconds and hits a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information

Audi e-tron GT: Pricing and availability

Audi e-tron GT can be booked by paying Rs. 10 lakh and it will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The electric car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).