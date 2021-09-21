Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, and Bolero Neo become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 03:15 pm

Auto giant Mahindra has increased the prices of its Marazzo, Scorpio, and Bolero Neo models in India. Following the price-revision, the models have become costlier by up to Rs. 30,000. This is the fourth time that the carmaker has introduced a price-hike and the new prices are valid from this month onwards. Here are more details.

Quantum

How much is the price-hike?

The Mahindra Marazzo's M2 variant has now become expensive by Rs. 12,000 while the prices of M4+ and M6+ models have been increased by Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 14,000, respectively. Mahindra Scorpio has received a price-hike within the range of Rs. 18,000-22,000, depending on the trim. The Bolero Neo has become costlier by up to Rs. 30,000.

Car #1

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo has a wheelbase of 2,760mm

Mahindra Marazzo features a flat roofline, sculpted doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. There is a 7/8-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and two airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Car #2

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio packs four speakers

Mahindra Scorpio offers a chrome grille, an off-road-friendly built, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, a power antenna, adjustable headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin has up to nine seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a rear-view camera, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV has a 2.2-liter diesel motor that produces 120hp/280Nm or 140hp/319Nm, depending upon the variant.

Car #3

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo has a ground clearance of 180mm

The Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a boxy design with a chrome grille, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a blacked-out air dam, squared wheel arches, and swept back headlights. It sports a 7/9-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, two airbags, an engine immobilizer, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 100hp/260Nm.