SKODA KUSHAQ SUV to be recalled over faulty fuel pump

SKODA will recall its KUSHAQ model in India soon

SKODA will recall the KUSHAQ SUV in India over issues related to its fuel pump. Customers are facing problems like a warning light on the Electric Power Control (EPC), complete engine cut-off, and loss of power. The brand claims that the fuel pump will be replaced with a "more robust" unit on all delivered cars, including unaffected ones as a precautionary step. Here's more.

Dealers will contact customers for replacing the fuel pump

SKODA will replace the KUSHAQ's faulty fuel pump at its service centers for free. When dealerships receive stocks of the new pump, they will contact customers. All newly dispatched cars have been fitted with the updated pump. Director of SKODA India, Zac Hollis tweeted, "We have a more robust fuel pump to be fitted to Kushaq. Dealers will contact customers once they have stocks."

Over 10,000 units of SKODA KUSHAQ sold in India

In a proud achievement for the company, the KUSHAQ SUV in India has crossed the 10,000 booking milestone. To recall, the four-wheeler was launched here on June 28 and surpassed the 6,000 bookings landmark in August.

The car has 17-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts a muscular bonnet, narrow LED headlights with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 188mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

It is available with a choice of two engines

SKODA KUSHAQ runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The SUV gets six airbags and ventilated seats

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a 5-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional power steering wheel, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a sunroof, ventilated seats, and wireless charging. For the passengers' safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer. It also packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh for the base-end 1.0 TSI Active model and goes up to Rs. 18 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG model (both prices, ex-showroom).