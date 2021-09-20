SKODA KUSHAQ Style AT variants launched at Rs. 16.2 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 06:38 pm

New safety features for SKODA KUSHAQ Style AT variants

Czech automaker SKODA has updated the Style AT variants of its KUSHAQ SUV in India with six airbags and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The trims now carry a premium of Rs. 40,000 as compared to their predecessors and now start at Rs. 16.2 lakh. However, their design and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a butterfly grille and LED headlights

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information

It is offered with two engine choices

SKODA KUSHAQ is fueled by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 113hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

An electric sunroof and a 10.0-inch infotainment console are available

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ 1.0 Style AT is priced at Rs. 16.2 lakh and the 1.5 Style AT model costs Rs. 18 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard model is priced in the range of Rs. 10.49-18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).