Ducati starts accepting bookings for 2021 Monster motorcycle in India

Prior to its launch in India in the coming days, Ducati has started accepting bookings for the 2021 Monster motorbike via its dealerships. It is already available in certain international markets. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a sporty design and gets several electronic riding aids. It is fueled by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike has a TFT instrument console and twin-tip exhaust

The 2021 Ducati Monster sits on an aluminium frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a rider-only saddle, a twin-tip upswept exhaust, and a flyscreen atop the oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tires. It tips the scales at 166kg.

It runs on a 110hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Monster runs on a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine that makes 110hp of power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

It gets three riding modes

The 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, power launch, ride-by-wire, and wheelie control. It also gets three riding modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 Ducati Monster: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Ducati Monster is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals such as Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900.