Sep 17, 2021

2021 Ducati Monster teased in India; launch imminent

Italian auto giant Ducati is gearing up to launch the 2021 Monster sports bike in India. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser, revealing that the tourer is "coming soon." The 2021 Monster is already available in select international markets with a refreshed design, a host of electronic rider aids, and a 937cc L-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

There is a 4.3-inch TFT display

2021 Ducati Monster has a kerb weight of 188kg

The 2021 Ducati Monster features an eye-catching look with a muscular fuel tank, upswept dual exhausts, an oval-shaped headlight, and a stepped-up seat. It also sports an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Internationally, the motorbike is offered in Ducati Red, Dark Stealth, and Aviator Gray color options.

An 111hp engine fuels the bike

The 2021 Ducati Monster draws power from a 937cc Testastretta L-twin engine that makes 111hp of power at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

It offers three riding modes

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, and traction control. It offers Sport, Urban, and Touring riding modes. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 Ducati Monster: Pricing

Ducati will announce the India pricing information of the 2021 Monster at the time of its launch here. For reference, in the UK, it is priced at £10,295 (roughly Rs. 10.47 lakh).