Citroen C3 unveiled; will be launched in India in 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 06:05 pm

Production-specific Citroen C3 unveiled

French automaker Citroen has unveiled its production-specific C3 crossover-cum-hatchback globally. It will mark its official debut in India in the first half of 2022 and is first of the three models from the company's C-cubed program. The car offers a sporty design and a new-age cabin with a host of features. It will be fueled by a turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports split headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels

Citroen C3 is based on the CMP modular platform and features a double-slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, faux silvered skid plates, split LED headlamps, and a dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, black body cladding, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. An upright tailgate and rectangular taillamps are present on the rear section.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes

The Citroen C3 will likely be fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor. The power figures, however, are unclear as of now. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Citroen C3 offers a spacious cabin with an orange-colored panel across the dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a smartphone holder, and AC vents. The dashboard and upholstery color is customizable. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS, and parking sensors should be available.

Information

Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

The Citroen C3 will be produced at the Chennai plant with series production to begin from December this year. Its pricing information will be announced at the time of launch next year. However, the vehicle may cost around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).