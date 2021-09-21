Yamaha AEROX 155 launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 01:47 pm

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its AEROX 155 maxi-style scooter in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching look and is available with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has 14-inch alloy wheels and LCD instrument cluster

The Yamaha AEROX 155 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a split-style footboard, and a stepped-up seat with a 24.5-liter storage compartment beneath it. The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on body-colored 14-inch alloy wheels. It is available in Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion shades. A Monster Energy MotoGP Edition variant is available too.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha AEROX 155 runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 14.8hp of power and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The motor is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha AEROX 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha AEROX 155: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha AEROX 155 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,29,000 for the Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion colors. The Monster Energy MotoGP Edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,30,500 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).