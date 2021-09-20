Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter to be launched in India tomorrow

Japanese automaker Yamaha will launch its Aerox 155 maxi-style scooter in India tomorrow i.e. September 21. It is already on sale in the international markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and gets all-LED lighting as well as an LCD dashboard with smartphone connectivity. It runs on a 155cc engine. Here are more details.

The scooter has arrowhead-shaped mirrors and 14-inch wheels

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has a headlight-mounted front apron, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and sporty graphics. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and rides on 14-inch wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 5.5 liters, a seat height of 790mm, and tips the scales at 122kg.

It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, engine sourced from the R15 V3 that generates a maximum power of 14.74hp and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Yamaha Aerox 155 in India will be announced tomorrow. However, it is expected to debut here in completely knocked down (CKD) form and cost around Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).