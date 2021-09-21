Yamaha R15 V4 bike goes official at Rs. 1.67 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 12:53 pm

Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle launched in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its R15 V4 motorbike in India. It is available in three variants: standard, M, and a limited-run MotoGP edition. As for the highlights, the bike has a refreshed design and offers new features such as traction control and Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.1hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has Bluetooth connectivity and an LED headlight

The Yamaha R15 V4 has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a bi-functional LED headlight, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Metallic Gray, Metallic Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight shades. A variant with MotoGP graphics is available as well.

Information

It runs on an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha R15 V4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 18.1hp and a peak torque of 14.2Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha R15 V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. It also gets two riding modes: Street and Track. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha R15 V4: Pricing

In India, the standard version of the Yamaha R15 V4 is priced between Rs. 1.67-1.72 lakh while the M variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.77 lakh. Finally, the limited-run MotoGP model sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).