Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to unveil its 2022 Tiger 1200 motorbike by the end of this year. The automaker has now revealed the images of the two-wheeler, offering a glimpse into its design features. The vehicle will get a new frame and a new engine, with an updated dual-sided swingarm. It will likely be available in road-biased and off-road friendly variants.

It shall offer an all-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 will sit on a steel trellis frame and house a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a split-style seat, and a raised transparent windscreen. It will also pack a full-LED lighting arrangement, a digital instrument console, and will ride on spoked wheels. The two-wheeler is said to have a shorter wheelbase and shed some weight than the outgoing model.

A 1,160cc engine will fuel the bike

The upcoming Triumph Tiger 1200 will be powered by the same inline-triple engine that will be seen in the Speed Triple 1200 motorbike, producing 180hp/125Nm. On the Tiger 1200, however, the motor should be used in a different state of tune.

Dual channel ABS will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and cruise control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the tourer will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shaft-driven dual-sided swingarm on the rear end.

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing and availability

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be unveiled later this year and will go on sale in 2022. Considering its specifications and features, it may carry a price tag of around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).