Tata Tigor EV awarded 4-star rating in NCAP safety test

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 10:10 am

Tata Tigor EV (facelift) has secured a 4-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP). The car scored 12 out of 17, and 37.24 out of 49 points in the adult and child occupant protection, respectively. Notably, it is the first electric vehicle to be tested by the organization; however, its bodyshell has been rated unstable. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It is offered in two color options

The facelifted Tata Tigor EV flaunts an elegant design with a sloping roofline, a closed grille, a shark fin antenna, a charging port, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, creases, and blue-accented alloy wheels. The vehicle is up for grabs in Teal Blue and Daytona Gray color options.

Information

The car packs a 26kWh battery

Tata Tigor EV packs a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. The setup makes 75hp/170Nm, allows the four-wheeler to sprint from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds, and delivers a range of 306km. A 15A charger can charge the battery from 0-80% in 8.5 hours.

Interiors

It gets a 7.0-inch infotainment panel and twin airbags

Tata Tigor EV (facelift) offers a premium cabin with a black and beige dual-tone color scheme, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, and blue accents on the AC vents. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports the latest connectivity options. For safety, the electric vehicle provides dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Tigor EV (facelift): Pricing

In India, the Tata Tigor EV (facelift) starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 13.14 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ DT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).