Tata Tigor EV (facelift) goes official at Rs. 12 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 12:56 pm

Tata Motors launches Tigor EV (facelift) in India

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tigor EV sedan in India. Its price starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and is available in four trims: XE, XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It runs on an electric powertrain with ZIPTRON technology. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in two shades

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV has a sloping roofline, a gloss black panel underlined by a blue slat, and projector headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels with blue accents. LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. The car can be bought in Teal Blue and Daytona Gray shades.

Information

It delivers a range of 306km per charge

The Tata Tigor EV packs an electric motor and an IP67-certified 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 75hp/170Nm. The car sprints from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a claimed ARAI range of 306km per charge.

Interiors

The four-wheeler gets two airbags and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Tigor EV has a dual-tone black and beige cabin, featuring automatic climate control, blue accents around the AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology support. Twin airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing

Tata Tigor EV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the XE model, the XM variant is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh, and the XZ+ trim costs Rs. 12.99 lakh. Finally, the XZ+ DT model carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).