Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE car breaks cover

Sep 01, 2021

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE model

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE car. It will be showcased at the IAA Show in Munich next week. As for the highlights, the brand's most powerful AMG model has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin with lots of tech-enabled features. It draws power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain and hits a top speed of 315km/h.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with multiple slats, a front bumper inspired by GT coupe, and sleek swept-back headlights. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finishing around the windows, and 20/21-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillights, quad exhausts, and a charging port on the bumper are available on the rear.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has a gray-colored cabin with red accents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, circular AC vents, and a flat-bottom 2-spoke steering wheel with buttons for haptic feedback. It houses a conjoined screen for the digital instrument cluster and the MBUX infotainment system. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, a 6.1kWh battery pack, and an electric motor. The setup delivers 831hp/1,400Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and attain a top speed of 315km/h. AMG Ride Control plus, a 4-stage regenerative braking system, and six driving modes: Sport Plus, Race, Comfort, Sport, Slippery, and Electric ensure better performance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is expected to sport a price-figure of around $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.46 crore). It will be up for grabs in the US later this year.