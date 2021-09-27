Hero Xpulse 200 and 200T bikes have become more expensive

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 02:06 pm

Hero Xpulse 200 and 200T become costlier by Rs. 2,350

Hero MotoCorp has raised the prices of its Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T motorcycles in India. Following the latest price-revision, the duo has become costlier by Rs. 2,350 and the range now starts at Rs. 1,20,650 for the Xpulse 200T model. Notably, this is the third hike for the two bikes in the country since April this year. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have all-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

Hero Xpulse 200 and 200T have a chiseled fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The former rides on spoked wheels and weighs 157kg, while the latter gets alloy wheels and tips the scales at 154kg. The bikes pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting.

Information

They draw power from a 200cc engine

Hero Xpulse 200 runs on a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.8hp/16.45Nm, while the Xpulse 200T is fueled by a 199.6cc, fuel-injected mill that generates 17.85hp/16.15Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xpulse 200 and 200T are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much do they cost?

After the latest price-rise in India, the Hero Xpulse 200 bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,23,150 while the Xpulse 200T sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,20,650 (both prices, ex-showroom).