Tata Motors has added new features to the XT and XZ trim levels of the Safari SUV in India. The XT and XTA variants have received an air purifier, while the XZ and XZA models now also come with a wireless charger as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, their design, mechanicals, and other features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The car has 18-inch wheels and a chromed grille

The Tata Safari has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, and projector headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and 'SAFARI' lettering is available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,661mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The SUV gets a sunroof and an 8.8-inch infotainment console

The Tata Safari has a spacious cabin, featuring an air purifier, ventilated seats, a sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Tata Safari: Pricing

In India, the Tata Safari starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 23.17 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ Gold AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).