Gaming-inspired MG MAZE concept electric car revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 11:45 am

To celebrate its third anniversary, UK-based design studio SAIC Design Advanced London has revealed the MG MAZE concept car. It is unlikely to enter production. The four-wheeler has an experimental design and envisions a future in which urban mobility and gaming are entwined. It gets a high-tech 2-seater cabin and draws power from an electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a polycarbonate shell and designer wheels

The MG MAZE has a transparent polycarbonate shell with a fluid surface that exposes certain aspects of the chassis as well as the interior. The car has sleek headlights, glowing "MG" and "MAZE" logos, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it is flanked by air scoops and designer wheels. A full-width taillight and an MG emblem are available on the rear.

Information

It packs an interchangeable battery

On the rear end, the MG MAZE packs electric motors and an interchangeable battery in a "plug and play" configuration. However, the specifications of the powertrain have not been disclosed.

Interiors

The vehicle gets two raked seats

MG MAZE has an open cockpit layout that offers a panoramic view of the surroundings and two raked seats with heavy cushioning. The unique polycarbonate shell canopy opens vertically to let passengers in. There is no traditional steering wheel on offer and passengers use their phones to access controls of the car. A "sophisticated User Interface" projects images and content for each occupant.

Information

What about its availability?

The MG MAZE is a concept vehicle and will not head to production. However, the components and technologies featured in the four-wheeler might make their way to the brand's models in the future.