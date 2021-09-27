Lifan KPT 400 adventure motorcycle goes official in China

Lifan reveals its KPT 400 bike in China

Lifan Motorcycles has unveiled its KPT 400 model at the Shenzhen Motor Expo in China. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250-inspired look and gets an LED headlight as well as a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It is fueled by a 400cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

The bike has an adjustable windscreen and TFT instrument cluster

The Lifan KPT 400 sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, panniers, heated grips, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and an adjustable transparent windscreen. The bike packs an LED headlight with LED DRLs, a key fob, and a TFT instrument cluster with support for navigation and smartphone connectivity. It rides on alloy wheels and weighs 211kg.

It is fueled by a 42hp, 400cc engine

The Lifan KPT 400 draws power from a 400cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 42.2hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 7,500rpm. However, the gearbox information is currently not available.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Lifan KPT 400 is equipped with twin disc brakes on the front side and a single brake caliper on the rear end. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are taken care of fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear section.

Lifan KPT 400: Pricing and availability

In China, the Lifan KPT 400 sports a price figure of CNY 29,980 (around Rs. 3.42 lakh) and will be up for grabs in the country next year. However, the motorcycle will not debut in India.