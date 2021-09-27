Limited-run BMW X7 Nishijin Edition SAV goes official in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 12:30 am

German automaker BMW has launched the Nishijin Edition of its X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in Japan. It is limited to just three units and its deliveries will start by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbo-diesel, 6-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 21-inch wheels

BMW X7 Nishijin Edition has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It flaunts an Ametrine shade from BMW Individual that changes hue depending on the lighting. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information

It runs on a 340hp, 3.0-liter engine

BMW X7 Nishijin Edition is based on the xDrive40d Pure Excellence variant and is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbo-diesel, 6-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 339.8hp at 4,400rpm and a peak torque of 700Nm at 1,750rpm.

Interiors

The SAV gets an Alcantara headliner and Nishijin artwork

BMW X7 Nishijin Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, Ivory White-colored merino leather upholstery, an Alcantara headliner, and Nishijin artwork on the interior trim, keyfob, and front center armrests. It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay. Nine airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

BMW X7 Nishijin Edition: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the BMW X7 Nishijin Edition carries a price tag of 16,800,000 yen (around Rs. 1.12 crore) and can be bought online. The limited-run SAV will be delivered by the end of 2021.