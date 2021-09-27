Tromox Ukko electric bike, with stylish looks, breaks cover

Tromox reveals its Ukko electric motorcycle

Taiwanese automaker Tromox has unveiled its Ukko motorcycle. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic design and gets a rectangular instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from an electric powertrain and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. Here are more details.

The bike has 13-inch wheels and a dual-tone paint job

The Tromox Ukko has a sloping fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, sleek turn indicators, and dual-tone blue and green paintwork. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and rides on 13-inch alloy wheels. It possibly houses a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

It is fueled by a 7kW electric motor

Tromox Ukko packs a 7kW electric motor and a 3.96kW battery which can be charged from 0-80% in just 45 minutes. Also, the vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Tromox Ukko is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS or CBS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing and availability details of the Tromox Ukko in China will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the electric bike will not reach India as the brand has no presence here.